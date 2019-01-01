ñol

Blackrock Core Bond Tr
(NYSE:BHK)
11.72
0.12[1.03%]
Last update: 2:03PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.6 - 11.76
52 Week High/Low11.38 - 17.36
Open / Close11.65 / -
Float / Outstanding54M / 54M
Vol / Avg.184.4K / 200.2K
Mkt Cap633M
P/E165.71
50d Avg. Price12.33
Div / Yield0.9/7.72%
Payout Ratio1278.86
EPS-
Total Float54M

Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blackrock Core Bond Tr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blackrock Core Bond Tr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Blackrock Core Bond Tr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Core Bond Tr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK)?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Core Bond Tr

Q
What were Blackrock Core Bond Tr’s (NYSE:BHK) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Core Bond Tr

