Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bright Health Gr
Bright Health Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) was reported by Goldman Sachs on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting BHG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.54% upside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bright Health Gr (NYSE: BHG) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Bright Health Gr maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bright Health Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bright Health Gr was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bright Health Gr (BHG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $3.50 to $3.00. The current price Bright Health Gr (BHG) is trading at is $1.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.