QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.5
Shares
123.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BHG Group AB is the consumer e-commerce company in the Nordics and also present in Eastern and Central Europe. It provides Home improvement space, meaning Do-It-Yourself and Home furnishings. It offers the market's range of external own brands, totalling over 800,000 various products and encompassing a complete offering within DIY, leisure, furniture and furnishings.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BHG Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BHG Group (BHGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BHG Group (OTCGM: BHGSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BHG Group's (BHGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BHG Group.

Q

What is the target price for BHG Group (BHGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BHG Group

Q

Current Stock Price for BHG Group (BHGSF)?

A

The stock price for BHG Group (OTCGM: BHGSF) is $22.0587 last updated Mon Jan 04 2021 16:23:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BHG Group (BHGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BHG Group.

Q

When is BHG Group (OTCGM:BHGSF) reporting earnings?

A

BHG Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BHG Group (BHGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BHG Group.

Q

What sector and industry does BHG Group (BHGSF) operate in?

A

BHG Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.