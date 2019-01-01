ñol

Blackrock Enhanced Intl
(NYSE:BGY)
5.37
0.08[1.51%]
Last update: 1:38PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.28 - 5.39
52 Week High/Low4.96 - 6.7
Open / Close5.32 / -
Float / Outstanding104.2M / 104.2M
Vol / Avg.244.7K / 242.7K
Mkt Cap559.8M
P/E7.25
50d Avg. Price5.5
Div / Yield0.41/7.67%
Payout Ratio55.56
EPS-
Total Float104.2M

Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blackrock Enhanced Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blackrock Enhanced Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Blackrock Enhanced Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Enhanced Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY)?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Enhanced Intl

Q
What were Blackrock Enhanced Intl’s (NYSE:BGY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Blackrock Enhanced Intl

