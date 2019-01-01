QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/33.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10
Mkt Cap
244.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.09
Shares
25M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 9:37AM
Build Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Build Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Build Acquisition (BGSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Build Acquisition (NYSE: BGSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Build Acquisition's (BGSX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Build Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Build Acquisition (BGSX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Build Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Build Acquisition (BGSX)?

A

The stock price for Build Acquisition (NYSE: BGSX) is $9.77 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:43:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Build Acquisition (BGSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Build Acquisition.

Q

When is Build Acquisition (NYSE:BGSX) reporting earnings?

A

Build Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Build Acquisition (BGSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Build Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Build Acquisition (BGSX) operate in?

A

Build Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.