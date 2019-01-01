Proximus (OTC:BGAOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$1.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Proximus using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Proximus Questions & Answers
When is Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Proximus
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY)?
There are no earnings for Proximus
What were Proximus’s (OTCPK:BGAOY) revenues?
There are no earnings for Proximus
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.