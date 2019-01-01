BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN), Dividends

BankFinancial issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BankFinancial generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for BankFinancial. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on May 27, 2022.
The next dividend payout for BankFinancial ($BFIN) will be on May 27, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BankFinancial (BFIN) shares by May 13, 2022
The next dividend for BankFinancial (BFIN) will be on May 12, 2022 and will be $0.10
BankFinancial has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BankFinancial (BFIN) was $0.10 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.