QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.5 - 5.58
Mkt Cap
563.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.14
EPS
0.07
Shares
101.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:57AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:27PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 11:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:13AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
BioDelivery Sciences International Inc is a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain. The company is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. Its products include Belbuca and Symproic.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BioDelivery Sciences Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioDelivery Sciences Intl's (BDSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) was reported by Piper Sandler on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.60 expecting BDSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 0.90% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)?

A

The stock price for BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) is $5.55 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioDelivery Sciences Intl.

Q

When is BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) reporting earnings?

A

BioDelivery Sciences Intl’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioDelivery Sciences Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does BioDelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) operate in?

A

BioDelivery Sciences Intl is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.