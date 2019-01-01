BioDelivery Sciences International Inc is a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain. The company is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. Its products include Belbuca and Symproic.