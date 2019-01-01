QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.04
Mkt Cap
1.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
57.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jaeger Resources Corp is a junior Canadian exploration company. It is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration and the development of mineral properties. The company owns an interest in Taylor Brook Property which includes lead, zinc, silver deposits located in the prolithic Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

Jaeger Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Jaeger Resources (BDRGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaeger Resources (OTCPK: BDRGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jaeger Resources's (BDRGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaeger Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Jaeger Resources (BDRGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaeger Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaeger Resources (BDRGF)?

A

The stock price for Jaeger Resources (OTCPK: BDRGF) is $0.02 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:05:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaeger Resources (BDRGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaeger Resources.

Q

When is Jaeger Resources (OTCPK:BDRGF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaeger Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaeger Resources (BDRGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaeger Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaeger Resources (BDRGF) operate in?

A

Jaeger Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.