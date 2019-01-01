ñol

Brandywine Realty Trust
(NYSE:BDN)
11.09
0.15[1.37%]
Last update: 10:39AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low11.01 - 11.13
52 Week High/Low10.43 - 15.17
Open / Close11.08 / -
Float / Outstanding107.5M / 171.4M
Vol / Avg.111.3K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E182.33
50d Avg. Price12.41
Div / Yield0.76/6.95%
Payout Ratio1266.67
EPS0.03
Total Float107.5M

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN), Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Brandywine Realty Trust generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.72%

Annual Dividend

$0.76

Last Dividend

Apr 6

Next Dividend

Jul 5
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Brandywine Realty Trust Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of July 5, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Brandywine Realty Trust ($BDN) will be on July 20, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) shares by July 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) will be on July 5, 2022 and will be $0.19

Q
What is the dividend yield for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)?
A

The most current yield for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is 6.76% and is payable next on July 20, 2022

