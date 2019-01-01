QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/120K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
40M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
104.4M
Outstanding
Bell Copper Corp is a Canada-based company that is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests in North America. The company's project portfolio includes the Perseverance project and the Big Sandy project.

Bell Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bell Copper (BCUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bell Copper (OTCQB: BCUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bell Copper's (BCUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bell Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Bell Copper (BCUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bell Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Bell Copper (BCUFF)?

A

The stock price for Bell Copper (OTCQB: BCUFF) is $0.3833 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bell Copper (BCUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bell Copper.

Q

When is Bell Copper (OTCQB:BCUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Bell Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bell Copper (BCUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bell Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Bell Copper (BCUFF) operate in?

A

Bell Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.