1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.010
Quarterly Revenue
$3.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.9M
Earnings History
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Questions & Answers
When is 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) reporting earnings?
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)?
The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.
What were 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s (NASDAQ:BCOW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
