1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin
(NASDAQ:BCOW)
9.9153
-0.0247[-0.25%]
Last update: 9:40AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.92 - 9.92
52 Week High/Low9.86 - 15.99
Open / Close9.92 / -
Float / Outstanding6.2M / 6.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.3K
Mkt Cap63.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.65
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float6.2M

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 11

EPS

$-0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$3.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$3.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Questions & Answers

Q
When is 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) reporting earnings?
A

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (BCOW) is scheduled to report earnings on July 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which hit the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s (NASDAQ:BCOW) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $3.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

