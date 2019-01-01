QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Balincan USA Inc is an e-commerce platform company. It is engaged in selling beauty products direct from overseas, from its beauty products suppliers in South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the United States. The company operates online to the offline store. It offers customers with products, such as cosmetics, skincare and healthcare products. The company operates its own shops, as well as franchise shops in China.

Balincan USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balincan USA (BCNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balincan USA (OTCPK: BCNN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Balincan USA's (BCNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Balincan USA.

Q

What is the target price for Balincan USA (BCNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Balincan USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Balincan USA (BCNN)?

A

The stock price for Balincan USA (OTCPK: BCNN) is $0.275 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 14:30:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balincan USA (BCNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balincan USA.

Q

When is Balincan USA (OTCPK:BCNN) reporting earnings?

A

Balincan USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Balincan USA (BCNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Balincan USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Balincan USA (BCNN) operate in?

A

Balincan USA is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.