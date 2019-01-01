QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Beacon Redevelopment Industrial Corp engages in acquiring distressed properties and property rights that offer multiple revenue opportunities. The company engages in property acquisitions, redevelopment, processing salvageable materials, natural resources, mining, mineral rights and logging/timber rights. Through its subsidiaries, it owns the Westmoreland Glass Factory property in Grapeville, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Beacon Redevelopment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beacon Redevelopment (BCND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beacon Redevelopment (OTCPK: BCND) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Beacon Redevelopment's (BCND) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beacon Redevelopment.

Q

What is the target price for Beacon Redevelopment (BCND) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beacon Redevelopment

Q

Current Stock Price for Beacon Redevelopment (BCND)?

A

The stock price for Beacon Redevelopment (OTCPK: BCND) is $0.0045 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:30:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beacon Redevelopment (BCND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beacon Redevelopment.

Q

When is Beacon Redevelopment (OTCPK:BCND) reporting earnings?

A

Beacon Redevelopment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beacon Redevelopment (BCND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beacon Redevelopment.

Q

What sector and industry does Beacon Redevelopment (BCND) operate in?

A

Beacon Redevelopment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.