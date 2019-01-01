QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/274.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.51 - 56.99
Mkt Cap
53.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
1.36
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 22, 2021, 4:25PM
Grayscale Bitcoin Cash TR BCH provides platform for digital currency investing. It provides investment products like single-asset, diversified, large cap funds, and others. The company operates as a digital currency asset manager.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX: BCHG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grayscale Bitcoin Cash's (BCHG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q

What is the target price for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash

Q

Current Stock Price for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG)?

A

The stock price for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX: BCHG) is $1.6765 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q

When is Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX:BCHG) reporting earnings?

A

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash.

Q

What sector and industry does Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (BCHG) operate in?

A

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.