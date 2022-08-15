Dogecoin Co-Creator Questions Whether Cryptocurrencies Are 'Politically Neutral'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Jackson Palmer questioned claims that cryptocurrencies are politically neutral.
What Happened: Palmer shared an excerpt from a Vice interview featuring CoinShares Chief Strategy Officer Meltem Demirors in a tweet on Sunday.
Many people claim that cryptocurrency is politically neutral, despite its core promoters telling a very different story. pic.twitter.com/hZ6jFi6c4d— Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) August 14, 2022
The Dogecoin co-creator said, “Many people claim that cryptocurrency is politically neutral, despite its core promoters telling a very different story.”
Demirors said in the excerpt, “I’m going to help put people in office. We need to create a new political party.”
“I don’t think the two-party system in America works and I think we are now at a point in the crypto ecosystem where we have enough resources and we have enough wealth and we have enough people who view the world through the same lens that we can actually start to enact real change.”
See Also: Best Crypto Debit Cards
Why It Matters: Palmer, who created Dogecoin along with Billy Markus, said in July that despite claims of decentralization, cryptocurrency is controlled by a clutch of wealthy figures.
Demirors works for CoinShares, a firm that manages $4 billion in assets on behalf of a global client base, according to the latter’s website.
In her previous role, Demirors helped build Digital Currency Group, a Connecticut-based venture capital firm behind exchange-traded funds such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust BCHG.
In the March interview with Vice Executive Producer Krishna Andavolu, Demirors talked about Bitcoin’s history and its culture.
Demirors reminisced in the interview that “Bitcoin was deeply ideological in nature and very closely aligned with crypto-anarchism.”
She said that the apex coin’s early days weren't about making money or becoming a “millionaire or billionaire” but rather about how to use technology to “subvert the current political, economic and social climate.”
“The great experiment we’re attempting is the separation of money and state,” said Demirors.
Price Action: At press time, DOGE traded 10% higher at $0.08, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.