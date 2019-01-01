ñol

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash
(OTCQX:BCHG)
1.22
00
Last update: 3:59PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.05 - 24.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 147.6K
Mkt Cap38.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.36
Total Float-

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTC:BCHG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$44.2M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Grayscale Bitcoin Cash using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Questions & Answers

Q
When is Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX:BCHG) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash (OTCQX:BCHG)?
A

There are no earnings for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash

Q
What were Grayscale Bitcoin Cash’s (OTCQX:BCHG) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Grayscale Bitcoin Cash

