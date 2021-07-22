fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.39
359.17
+ 0.66%
DIA
+ 0.24
347.75
+ 0.07%
SPY
+ 0.98
433.57
+ 0.23%
TLT
+ 1.40
146.70
+ 0.95%
GLD
+ 0.35
168.41
+ 0.21%

JPMorgan To Allow All Wealth Management Clients Access To Bitcoin, Other Crypto Funds: Report

byShanthi Rexaline
July 22, 2021 4:25 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
JPMorgan To Allow All Wealth Management Clients Access To Bitcoin, Other Crypto Funds: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is slowly and steadily warning up to cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: The New York-based financial services behemoth has decided to give its wealth management clients access to investing in crypto funds, Business Insider reported, citing an internal memo.

Advisors at the company's wealth management division can now accept orders for buying and selling five crypto products,effective July 19, the report said.

The endorsed products include Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust (OTC:BCHG), Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC:ETHE), Ethereum Classic products, and Osprey Funds' Bitcoin Trust.

All JPMorgan clients, including self-directed clients using the Chase trading app, affluent clients of JPMorgan Advisors and the richest tier of clients served by the private bank, will all have access to the service, the report said.

Advisors, however, will need to act on request and not recommend crypto products to clients, according to the report.

Related Link: Analyst Weighs In On JPMorgan Financial Results

Why It's Important: JPMorgan's reported move could prompt other big banks, which have now embraced cryptocurrencies on a limited scale, to take the full plunge. Some banks currently offer cryptocurrency access to select clients.

JPMorgan has not been a big fan of cryptocurrencies, with its CEO Jamie Dimon having voiced his opinion against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) many times in the past.

The bank's investment banking division offers a crypto-adjacent investment product — a structured note — that is tied to the performance of bitcoin proxy stocks.

JPMorgan was also reportedly prepping to offer an actively managed bitcoin fund in partnership with NYDIG as its custodian.

Bitcoin, which peaked at over $60,000 in mid-April, has retreated substantially.

At last check, Bitcoin was trading up 2.04% at $32,319.10 and the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust was up 3.92% at $27.05. 

Related Link: JPMorgan To Buy Fintech Company OpenInvest To Better Serve Wealth Management Clients

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

7 Numbers That Sum Up The Record Trading Activity On OTC Markets In 2020

It was a historic year for investors—both good and bad, depending on the market and industry.  Trading activity spiked dramatically on OTC Markets’ top two tiers, OTCQX and OTCQB, as traders negotiated their way through a global pandemic, a Presidential election, and record-breaking volatility.  read more

Data Show Which OTC Companies Traders Are Flocking To

Trading activity on OTC Markets spiked hard in November, reflecting the frenzied state of markets as investors reacted to the Presidential election and COVID-19 vaccine developments from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), BioNTech Inc (NASDAQ: read more

Bitcoin Recovers From Thanksgiving Lows Above $18.5K, Ethereum Flirts With Crucial $600 Mark

Bitcoin recovered to above the $18,500 levels at press-time after plunging as low as $16,351.03 last week on Thursday. What Happened: Blockchain analytics firm Glassnode tweeted Sunday that the mining difficulty for the apex cryptocurrency rose to 8.9%, which is below 4.4% of Bitcoin’s all-time high value. read more

As Bitcoin Nears $17K, A Citibank Analyst Projects $300K Levels Next Year

Bitcoin traded above the $16,600 mark at press time, having tested the $16,800 level in the trailing 24-hour period. The cryptocurrency touched an all-time high of $20,089 on Dec. 17, 2017. read more