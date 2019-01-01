ñol

Banco Santander
(OTCPK:BCDRF)
3.15
00
At close: May 25
3.395
0.2450[7.78%]
PreMarket: 9:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.69 - 4.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding14.5B / 17.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 561.5K
Mkt Cap53.8B
P/E5.95
50d Avg. Price3.17
Div / Yield0.14/4.56%
Payout Ratio15.32
EPS0.14
Total Float-

Banco Santander (OTC:BCDRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banco Santander reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$12.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banco Santander using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Banco Santander Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banco Santander (OTCPK:BCDRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Santander

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco Santander (OTCPK:BCDRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Santander

Q
What were Banco Santander’s (OTCPK:BCDRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Santander

