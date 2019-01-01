QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/613.6K
Div / Yield
0.09/2.31%
52 Wk
2.88 - 4.4
Mkt Cap
66B
Payout Ratio
17.43
Open
-
P/E
7.84
EPS
0.13
Shares
17.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 10:06AM
Santander's focus is on retail and commercial banking. Latin America is geographically the largest operation, with Brazil by far the largest. Its continental European business is still mainly Iberian. Santander's U.K. presence is the result of the acquisition of building society Abbey. In the U.S., Santander operates a vehicle finance business and a regional bank focused on the Northeastern states.

Banco Santander Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Santander (BCDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Santander (OTCPK: BCDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Banco Santander's (BCDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banco Santander.

Q

What is the target price for Banco Santander (BCDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banco Santander

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Santander (BCDRF)?

A

The stock price for Banco Santander (OTCPK: BCDRF) is $3.866187 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Santander (BCDRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Banco Santander (OTCPK:BCDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Santander does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banco Santander (BCDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Santander.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Santander (BCDRF) operate in?

A

Banco Santander is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.