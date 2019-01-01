BICO Gr (OTC:BCCOY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$477.2M
Earnings History
No Data
BICO Gr Questions & Answers
When is BICO Gr (OTCPK:BCCOY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for BICO Gr
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BICO Gr (OTCPK:BCCOY)?
There are no earnings for BICO Gr
What were BICO Gr’s (OTCPK:BCCOY) revenues?
There are no earnings for BICO Gr
