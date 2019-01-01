QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
BICO Group AB is a bio-convergence company. It is divided into three business areas: Bioprinting (CELLINK, MatTek, Visikol and Nanoscribe), Biosciences (CYTENA, CYTENA Bioprocess Solutions, Dispendix, and Discover Echo) and Bioautomation (SCIENION, CELLENION, and Ginolis).

BICO Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BICO Gr (BCCOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BICO Gr (OTCPK: BCCOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BICO Gr's (BCCOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BICO Gr.

Q

What is the target price for BICO Gr (BCCOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BICO Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for BICO Gr (BCCOY)?

A

The stock price for BICO Gr (OTCPK: BCCOY) is $6.66 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:32:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BICO Gr (BCCOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BICO Gr.

Q

When is BICO Gr (OTCPK:BCCOY) reporting earnings?

A

BICO Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BICO Gr (BCCOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BICO Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does BICO Gr (BCCOY) operate in?

A

BICO Gr is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.