ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BCB Bancorp
(NASDAQ:BCBP)
19.24
00
At close: May 25
19.24
00
PreMarket: 4:05PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low12.89 - 20.71
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding15M / 17M
Vol / Avg.- / 64.6K
Mkt Cap326.9M
P/E9.25
50d Avg. Price18.6
Div / Yield0.64/3.33%
Payout Ratio29.81
EPS0.57
Total Float15M

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP), Dividends

BCB Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BCB Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.38%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

May 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BCB Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BCB Bancorp (BCBP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCB Bancorp. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BCB Bancorp (BCBP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCB Bancorp (BCBP). The last dividend payout was on May 16, 2022 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next BCB Bancorp (BCBP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BCB Bancorp (BCBP). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on May 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP)?
A

BCB Bancorp has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for BCB Bancorp (BCBP) was $0.16 and was paid out next on May 16, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.