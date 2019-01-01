QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern Calif Bancorp is committed towards serving the business, professional and personal banking needs of the vibrant Southern California communities. It provides a full-range of banking services - deposit accounts, cash management tools and financing solutions.

Southern Calif Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Calif Bancorp (OTCPK: BCAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Southern Calif Bancorp's (BCAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Calif Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Calif Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL)?

A

The stock price for Southern Calif Bancorp (OTCPK: BCAL) is $15.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Calif Bancorp.

Q

When is Southern Calif Bancorp (OTCPK:BCAL) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Calif Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Calif Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Calif Bancorp (BCAL) operate in?

A

Southern Calif Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.