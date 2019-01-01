|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Southern Calif Bancorp (OTCPK: BCAL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Southern Calif Bancorp.
There is no analysis for Southern Calif Bancorp
The stock price for Southern Calif Bancorp (OTCPK: BCAL) is $15.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:46:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Southern Calif Bancorp.
Southern Calif Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Southern Calif Bancorp.
Southern Calif Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.