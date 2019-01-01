ñol

Best Buy Co
(NYSE:BBY)
80.20
0.14[0.17%]
At close: May 25
81.01
0.8100[1.01%]
PreMarket: 8:12AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low69.07 - 141.97
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding173.3M / 225M
Vol / Avg.4.3K / 3.6M
Mkt Cap18B
P/E8.89
50d Avg. Price91.15
Div / Yield3.52/4.40%
Payout Ratio33.07
EPS1.5
Total Float173.3M

Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), Dividends

Best Buy Co issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Best Buy Co generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.49%

Annual Dividend

$3.52

Last Dividend

Mar 24

Next Dividend

Jun 23
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Best Buy Co Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Best Buy Co (BBY) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 24, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 23, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Best Buy Co (BBY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Best Buy Co ($BBY) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Best Buy Co (BBY) shares by June 24, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Best Buy Co (BBY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Best Buy Co (BBY) will be on June 23, 2022 and will be $0.88

Q
What is the dividend yield for Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)?
A

The most current yield for Best Buy Co (BBY) is 4.85% and is payable next on July 5, 2022

