CDK Global Aims To Restore Car Dealership Systems After Massive Outage Impacted 15,000 Clients Following Cyberattacks

Private software company CDK Global is reportedly looking to get car dealerships back online on its dealer management system (DMS) by July 4th, days after cyberattacks against the company left U.S. dealers in a fix.

What Happened: All dealer connections are expected to be live on the DMS by late Wednesday, June 3, or early Morning Thursday, June 4, reported The Verge, citing CDK Global spokesperson Lisa Finney.

The personnel behind the cyberattack are reportedly linked to a group called BlackSuit.

“We are continuing our phased approach to the restoration process and are rapidly bringing dealers live on the Dealer Management System (DMS),” Finney said.

The company is working on restoring the system in a phased manner, the spokesperson reportedly said, while adding that its customer care channels have also been restored to ensure assistance to customers.

Additionally, the report says CDK Global has already brought two small groups of dealers and one large publicly traded dealer group back live on its DMS.

Why It Matters: CDK Global was hit by two cyberattacks on June 19th and June 20th, causing it to shut down its systems. This affected nearly 15,000 car dealerships in the U.S. that rely on CDK Global’s software for various operations, including managing deal records, scheduling services, and storing critical customer information.

The outage forced some of the dealers to even resort to manual methods.

CDK Global was acquired by Brookfield Business Partners BBU in 2022 for more than $8 billion.

Earlier in June, another automotive-related company, Advance Auto Parts AAP, announced it was investigating a potential data attack connected to Snowflake SNOW.

