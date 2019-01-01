QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.84 - 10
Mkt Cap
57.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
28.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BBTV Holdings Inc is a media and technology company. It provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization of content. The revenue is generated from direct Ad sales, advertising, content management, and mobile gaming apps.

BBTV Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BBTV Hldgs (OTCQX: BBTVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BBTV Hldgs's (BBTVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BBTV Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BBTV Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF)?

A

The stock price for BBTV Hldgs (OTCQX: BBTVF) is $2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BBTV Hldgs.

Q

When is BBTV Hldgs (OTCQX:BBTVF) reporting earnings?

A

BBTV Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BBTV Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does BBTV Hldgs (BBTVF) operate in?

A

BBTV Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.