Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
116.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
367.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackbird PLC operates in the SaaS and cloud video market. It is engaged in the development and commercial exploitation of cloud-based video technology. The company operates in geographical markets: The United Kingdom, North America, Europe and the Rest of the World. It serves a diverse range of markets including broadcasting, other mass-market digital video channels, post-production houses, corporates and consumers markets. The company's key products are Blackbird.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackbird Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blackbird (BBRDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackbird (OTCQX: BBRDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackbird's (BBRDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackbird.

Q

What is the target price for Blackbird (BBRDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackbird

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackbird (BBRDF)?

A

The stock price for Blackbird (OTCQX: BBRDF) is $0.316 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 17:09:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blackbird (BBRDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blackbird.

Q

When is Blackbird (OTCQX:BBRDF) reporting earnings?

A

Blackbird does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackbird (BBRDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackbird.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackbird (BBRDF) operate in?

A

Blackbird is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.