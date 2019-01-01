|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTCEM: BBME) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Border Bancshares Inc Me.
There is no analysis for Border Bancshares Inc Me
The stock price for Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTCEM: BBME) is $0.0145 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 19:42:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 28, 2006 to stockholders of record on August 4, 2006.
Border Bancshares Inc Me does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Border Bancshares Inc Me.
Border Bancshares Inc Me is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.