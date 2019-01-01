QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Border Bancshares Inc Me Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTCEM: BBME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Border Bancshares Inc Me's (BBME) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Border Bancshares Inc Me.

Q

What is the target price for Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Border Bancshares Inc Me

Q

Current Stock Price for Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME)?

A

The stock price for Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTCEM: BBME) is $0.0145 last updated Fri Aug 27 2021 19:42:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 28, 2006 to stockholders of record on August 4, 2006.

Q

When is Border Bancshares Inc Me (OTCEM:BBME) reporting earnings?

A

Border Bancshares Inc Me does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Border Bancshares Inc Me.

Q

What sector and industry does Border Bancshares Inc Me (BBME) operate in?

A

Border Bancshares Inc Me is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.