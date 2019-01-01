QQQ
Petrolia Energy Corp is an oil exploration and production company. It acquire's low risk, conventionally producing oil fields. This allows the company to minimize risk and maximize the recoverability of existing reservoirs. It is focused on acquisitions in the Southwest United States. The company's core assets include Twin Lakes San Andres Unit, Slick Unit Dutcher Sands, Askarii Resources, and Minerva-Rockdale Field.

Petrolia Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Petrolia Energy (BBLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Petrolia Energy (OTCEM: BBLS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Petrolia Energy's (BBLS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Petrolia Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Petrolia Energy (BBLS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Petrolia Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Petrolia Energy (BBLS)?

A

The stock price for Petrolia Energy (OTCEM: BBLS) is $0.003 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 14:02:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Petrolia Energy (BBLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Petrolia Energy.

Q

When is Petrolia Energy (OTCEM:BBLS) reporting earnings?

A

Petrolia Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Petrolia Energy (BBLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Petrolia Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Petrolia Energy (BBLS) operate in?

A

Petrolia Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.