Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.240
Quarterly Revenue
$266.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$266.4M
Earnings History
Babylon Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) reporting earnings?
Babylon Holdings (BBLN) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.12, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Babylon Holdings’s (NYSE:BBLN) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
