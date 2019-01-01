ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Black Bird Biotech
(OTCPK:BBBT)
0.01
00
At close: May 25
0.0085
-0.0015[-15.00%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.07
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding252M / 303.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 952.1K
Mkt Cap3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Black Bird Biotech (OTC:BBBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Black Bird Biotech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$22.6K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Black Bird Biotech using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Black Bird Biotech Questions & Answers

Q
When is Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK:BBBT) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK:BBBT)?
A

There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech

Q
What were Black Bird Biotech’s (OTCPK:BBBT) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.