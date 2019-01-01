Black Bird Biotech (OTC:BBBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$22.6K
Earnings History
No Data
Black Bird Biotech Questions & Answers
When is Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK:BBBT) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK:BBBT)?
There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech
What were Black Bird Biotech’s (OTCPK:BBBT) revenues?
There are no earnings for Black Bird Biotech
