Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
3.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
296.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Black Bird Biotech Inc is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. In addition, it is the distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, an EPA-registered plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee, and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. Its products include MiteXstream Biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals, and Black Bird American Hemp.

Black Bird Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK: BBBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Bird Biotech's (BBBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Bird Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Bird Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Bird Biotech (BBBT)?

A

The stock price for Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK: BBBT) is $0.0133 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:45:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Bird Biotech.

Q

When is Black Bird Biotech (OTCPK:BBBT) reporting earnings?

A

Black Bird Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Bird Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Bird Biotech (BBBT) operate in?

A

Black Bird Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.