Black Bird Biotech Inc is a licensed grower of industrial hemp under the Montana Hemp Pilot Program. In addition, it is the distributor in the U. S. and Canada for MiteXstream, an EPA-registered plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of spider mites, a pest that destroys crops, especially cannabis, hops, coffee, and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. Its products include MiteXstream Biopesticide, Grizzly Creek Naturals, and Black Bird American Hemp.