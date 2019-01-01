Blue Star Gold Corp is a Vancouver based gold company focused on exploring and developing mineral projects located in the northern territory of Nunavut, Canada. The company is focused on growing existing mineral resource at Ulu Property, permitted 30 year renewal mining lease. The Hood River Property is company's exploration stage and least explored property. The company plans additional mapping and surveying to identify and define targets for future drill testing. The Hood River Property together with Ulu affords substantial exploration potential on confirmed known gold occurrences.