QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.31 - 0.36
Mkt Cap
16.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
52.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Star Gold Corp is a Vancouver based gold company focused on exploring and developing mineral projects located in the northern territory of Nunavut, Canada. The company is focused on growing existing mineral resource at Ulu Property, permitted 30 year renewal mining lease. The Hood River Property is company's exploration stage and least explored property. The company plans additional mapping and surveying to identify and define targets for future drill testing. The Hood River Property together with Ulu affords substantial exploration potential on confirmed known gold occurrences.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Star Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Star Gold (BAUFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Star Gold (OTCQB: BAUFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Star Gold's (BAUFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Star Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Star Gold (BAUFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Star Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Star Gold (BAUFF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Star Gold (OTCQB: BAUFF) is $0.308 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:07:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Star Gold (BAUFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Star Gold.

Q

When is Blue Star Gold (OTCQB:BAUFF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Star Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Star Gold (BAUFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Star Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Star Gold (BAUFF) operate in?

A

Blue Star Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.