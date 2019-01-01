QQQ
British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in Malaysia. It also undertakes contract manufacturing for the British American Tobacco Group in the Asia-Pacific region to export both cigarettes and semifinished goods to Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Most of the company's revenue is from its tobacco sales in Malaysia, where it sells its products to third-party distributors. Key brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Pall Mall, Kent, and Shuang Xi.

British American Tobacco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy British American Tobacco (BATMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of British American Tobacco (OTCPK: BATMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are British American Tobacco's (BATMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for British American Tobacco.

Q

What is the target price for British American Tobacco (BATMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for British American Tobacco

Q

Current Stock Price for British American Tobacco (BATMF)?

A

The stock price for British American Tobacco (OTCPK: BATMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does British American Tobacco (BATMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for British American Tobacco.

Q

When is British American Tobacco (OTCPK:BATMF) reporting earnings?

A

British American Tobacco does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is British American Tobacco (BATMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for British American Tobacco.

Q

What sector and industry does British American Tobacco (BATMF) operate in?

A

British American Tobacco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.