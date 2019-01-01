British American Tobacco Malaysia Bhd manufactures and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products in Malaysia. It also undertakes contract manufacturing for the British American Tobacco Group in the Asia-Pacific region to export both cigarettes and semifinished goods to Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and Taiwan. Most of the company's revenue is from its tobacco sales in Malaysia, where it sells its products to third-party distributors. Key brands include Dunhill, Peter Stuyvesant, Pall Mall, Kent, and Shuang Xi.