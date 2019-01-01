British American Tobacco (OTC:BATMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$861.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of British American Tobacco using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
British American Tobacco Questions & Answers
When is British American Tobacco (OTCPK:BATMF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for British American Tobacco
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for British American Tobacco (OTCPK:BATMF)?
There are no earnings for British American Tobacco
What were British American Tobacco’s (OTCPK:BATMF) revenues?
There are no earnings for British American Tobacco
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.