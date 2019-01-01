ñol

Credicorp
(NYSE:BAP)
139.32
0.10[0.07%]
At close: May 25
138.33
-0.9900[-0.71%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low88.67 - 182.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding67.6M / 79.5M
Vol / Avg.- / 564.4K
Mkt Cap11.1B
P/E13.58
50d Avg. Price149.46
Div / Yield1.21/0.87%
Payout Ratio13.01
EPS8.28
Total Float67.6M

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), Dividends

Credicorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Credicorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.77%

Annual Dividend

$5.0

Last Dividend

Sep 15

Next Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Credicorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Credicorp (BAP) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Credicorp (BAP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Credicorp ($BAP) will be on June 13, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Credicorp (BAP) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Credicorp (BAP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Credicorp (BAP) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $6.67

Q
What is the dividend yield for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)?
A

The most current yield for Credicorp (BAP) is 4.76% and is payable next on June 13, 2022

