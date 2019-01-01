Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$3.700
Quarterly Revenue
$658.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.3B
Earnings History
Credicorp Questions & Answers
When is Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) reporting earnings?
Credicorp (BAP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)?
The Actual EPS was $3.40, which missed the estimate of $3.45.
What were Credicorp’s (NYSE:BAP) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $920.4M, which missed the estimate of $982.7M.
