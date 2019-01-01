Credicorp (NYSE:BAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Credicorp
Credicorp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) was reported by HSBC on August 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $130.00 expecting BAP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.32% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) was provided by HSBC, and Credicorp upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Credicorp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Credicorp was filed on August 27, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 27, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Credicorp (BAP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $137.00 to $130.00. The current price Credicorp (BAP) is trading at is $135.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
