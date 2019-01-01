ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Banc of California
(NYSE:BANC)
18.44
00
At close: May 25
18.44
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low15.4 - 22.09
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding44.6M / 61.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 313.4K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E12.46
50d Avg. Price18.75
Div / Yield0.24/1.30%
Payout Ratio16.22
EPS0.69
Total Float44.6M

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), Dividends

Banc of California issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Banc of California generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.19%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Mar 15

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Banc of California Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Banc of California (BANC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 13, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Banc of California (BANC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Banc of California ($BANC) will be on July 1, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Banc of California (BANC) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Banc of California (BANC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Banc of California (BANC) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for Banc of California (NYSE:BANC)?
A

The most current yield for Banc of California (BANC) is 1.34% and is payable next on July 1, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.