ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Brookfield Asset Mgmt
(NYSE:BAM)
47.03
00
At close: May 25
47.03
00
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low44.13 - 62.47
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.6B
Vol / Avg.- / 1.7M
Mkt Cap77.2B
P/E19.35
50d Avg. Price52.45
Div / Yield0.56/1.19%
Payout Ratio21.81
EPS0.84
Total Float-

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Brookfield Asset Mgmt reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.810

Quarterly Revenue

$21.9B

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$21.9B

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 32.88% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.75.

Revenue of $18,286,000,000 higher by 42.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,780,000,000.

Guidance

Brookfield Asset Mgmt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2021

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $57.83

52-week low: $29.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.69%

Company Description

Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Brookfield Asset Mgmt using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Brookfield Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q
When is Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) reporting earnings?
A

Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.26.

Q
What were Brookfield Asset Mgmt’s (NYSE:BAM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $9.4B, which beat the estimate of $5.3B.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.