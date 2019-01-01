Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Shares of Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Earnings per share fell 32.88% over the past year to $0.49, which missed the estimate of $0.75.
Revenue of $18,286,000,000 higher by 42.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $6,780,000,000.
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 11:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/go/bamQ2-2021
52-week high: $57.83
52-week low: $29.09
Price action over last quarter: Up 19.69%
Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations. Brookfield has the greatest amount of assets in Real Estate and generates the most revenue through Private Equity. Located around the world, its assets are concentrated in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Australia.
Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
The Actual Revenue was $9.4B, which beat the estimate of $5.3B.
