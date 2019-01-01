Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Brookfield Asset Mgmt
Brookfield Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) was reported by RBC Capital on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $68.00 expecting BAM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.59% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) was provided by RBC Capital, and Brookfield Asset Mgmt maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Brookfield Asset Mgmt, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Brookfield Asset Mgmt was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $72.00 to $68.00. The current price Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) is trading at is $47.03, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
