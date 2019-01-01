ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barr (A G)
(OTCPK:BAGFF)
7.00
00
At close: Mar 29
7.4206
0.4206[6.01%]
PreMarket: 3:37AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 7.6
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 112M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap784.2M
P/E22.33
50d Avg. Price7
Div / Yield0.15/2.15%
Payout Ratio8.02
EPS-
Total Float-

Barr (A G) (OTC:BAGFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Barr (A G) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Barr (A G) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Barr (A G) Questions & Answers

Q
When is Barr (A G) (OTCPK:BAGFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Barr (A G)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Barr (A G) (OTCPK:BAGFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Barr (A G)

Q
What were Barr (A G)’s (OTCPK:BAGFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Barr (A G)

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.