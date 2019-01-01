QQQ
Barr (A G) PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages in the United Kingdom. It distributes its products to wholesalers and retailers. The company's brands include Irn-Bru, Rubicon, Strathmore, and Funkin. It also has partnerships to distribute the Rockstar and Snapple brands in the United Kingdom. Carbonated beverages account for roughly three fourths of the company's sales. The remainder is composed of still drinks, water, and other beverages. A large majority of the company's total revenue is from sales in the United Kingdom.

Barr (A G) Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barr (A G) (BAGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barr (A G) (OTCPK: BAGFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Barr (A G)'s (BAGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Barr (A G).

Q

What is the target price for Barr (A G) (BAGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Barr (A G)

Q

Current Stock Price for Barr (A G) (BAGFF)?

A

The stock price for Barr (A G) (OTCPK: BAGFF) is $7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:36:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barr (A G) (BAGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barr (A G).

Q

When is Barr (A G) (OTCPK:BAGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Barr (A G) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Barr (A G) (BAGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barr (A G).

Q

What sector and industry does Barr (A G) (BAGFF) operate in?

A

Barr (A G) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.