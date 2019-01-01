ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of America
(NYSE:BAC)
36.01
0.17[0.47%]
At close: May 25
35.84
-0.1700[-0.47%]
PreMarket: 7:58PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low32.96 - 50.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding7B / 8.1B
Vol / Avg.2.3K / 54.2M
Mkt Cap290.1B
P/E10.21
50d Avg. Price38.72
Div / Yield0.84/2.34%
Payout Ratio23.08
EPS0.81
Total Float7B

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Dividends

Bank of America issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank of America generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.79%

Annual Dividend

$0.84

Last Dividend

Mar 4

Next Dividend

Jun 2
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank of America Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank of America (BAC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 27, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 2, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Bank of America (BAC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Bank of America ($BAC) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Bank of America (BAC) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Bank of America (BAC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Bank of America (BAC) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.21

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)?
A

The most current yield for Bank of America (BAC) is 2.30% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.