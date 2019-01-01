ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Barnes Gr
(NYSE:B)
34.91
0.01[0.03%]
At close: May 25
34.90
-0.0100[-0.03%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low31.08 - 56.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding36.2M / 50.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 278.6K
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E17.63
50d Avg. Price36.85
Div / Yield0.64/1.83%
Payout Ratio32.32
EPS0.4
Total Float36.2M

Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Dividends

Barnes Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barnes Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.92%

Annual Dividend

$0.64

Last Dividend

May 26
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Barnes Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Barnes Gr (B) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Barnes Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 10, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Barnes Gr (B) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Barnes Gr ($B) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Barnes Gr (B) shares by May 26, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Barnes Gr (B) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Barnes Gr (B) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.16

Q
What is the dividend yield for Barnes Gr (NYSE:B)?
A

Barnes Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Barnes Gr (B) was $0.16 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.