Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Dividends

Barnes Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Barnes Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Barnes Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Barnes Gr ($B) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Barnes Gr (B) shares by May 26, 2022
The next dividend for Barnes Gr (B) will be on May 25, 2022 and will be $0.16
Barnes Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Barnes Gr (B) was $0.16 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.