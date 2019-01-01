QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.04 - 29.66
Mkt Cap
6.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
21.83
Shares
294.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Auckland Airport is New Zealand's largest airport, handling 21 million passenger movements in fiscal 2019, approximately 70% of the country's international visitors. It owns 1,500 hectares of land, and hosts ancillary commercial services, including retail and duty-free, car parking, hotels, warehouses, and offices. Substantial development opportunities could bring its capacity up to nearly 26 million passenger movements per year anticipated by 2026, as well as adding capacity in the ancillary services offered. It also has a minority stake in the small but fast growing Queenstown airport on New Zealand's south island.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Auckland Intl Airport Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK: AUKNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Auckland Intl Airport's (AUKNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Auckland Intl Airport.

Q

What is the target price for Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Auckland Intl Airport

Q

Current Stock Price for Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY)?

A

The stock price for Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK: AUKNY) is $23.04 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 14:49:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 3, 2018.

Q

When is Auckland Intl Airport (OTCPK:AUKNY) reporting earnings?

A

Auckland Intl Airport does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Auckland Intl Airport.

Q

What sector and industry does Auckland Intl Airport (AUKNY) operate in?

A

Auckland Intl Airport is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.