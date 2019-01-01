Altri SGPS SA manages forests and produces and sells pulp. The company owns and manages eucalyptus forests throughout Portugal and harvests timber. The timber is transported to the firm's mills, where it produces pulp for sale to paper manufacturers. Around half of the company's pulp is sold to tissue paper producers, while other main end products include writing and printing paper, and soluble paste, which is used in the production of textiles. Altri also generates and sells electricity from biomass. The majority of revenue comes from Europe.