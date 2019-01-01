QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Archon Corp is a United States based company focused on operating the Pioneer Hotel & Gambling Hall in Laughlin through its wholly-owned subsidiary. It is engaged in operating hotel and casino activities. In addition, the company also owns real estates and investment properties.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Archon Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Archon (ARHN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Archon (OTCEM: ARHN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Archon's (ARHN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Archon.

Q

What is the target price for Archon (ARHN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Archon

Q

Current Stock Price for Archon (ARHN)?

A

The stock price for Archon (OTCEM: ARHN) is $17.5 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 14:47:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Archon (ARHN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Archon.

Q

When is Archon (OTCEM:ARHN) reporting earnings?

A

Archon does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Archon (ARHN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Archon.

Q

What sector and industry does Archon (ARHN) operate in?

A

Archon is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.