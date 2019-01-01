QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aequi Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Aequi Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARBGW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aequi Acquisition's (ARBGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aequi Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aequi Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW)?

A

The stock price for Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARBGW) is $0.3598 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:35:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aequi Acquisition.

Q

When is Aequi Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARBGW) reporting earnings?

A

Aequi Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aequi Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Aequi Acquisition (ARBGW) operate in?

A

Aequi Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.